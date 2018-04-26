Trump says Cohen legal case has nothing to do with him: Fox

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump distanced himself on Thursday from the legal troubles of his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen, saying he had done nothing wrong and Cohen did only fraction of his overall legal work.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

“This doesn’t have to do with me. Michael is a businessman. He’s got a business. He also practices law,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. “And they’re looking at something having to do with his business. I have nothing to do with his business.”

Asked how much legal work Cohen did for him, Trump said, “As a percentage of my overall legal work, a tiny, tiny little fraction.”

Trump said Cohen represented him in the “crazy” Stormy Daniels case. She is an adult-film star who says she had a one-night stand with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels or any knowledge of a $130,000 payment made by Cohen to Daniels before the 2016 U.S. election.