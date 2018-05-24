Democratic lawmakers say no evidence in briefings of FBI spy in Trump campaign

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior Democratic lawmakers said nothing they heard in classified briefings on Thursday from FBI and intelligence officials on an FBI probe into Russian election meddling changed their view that there is no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s claim that the FBI had planted a spy in his campaign.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrives for a classified briefing for the U.S. congressional leadership from FBI and intelligence officials on the FBI probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election held in the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“There is no evidence to support any allegation that the FBI or any intelligence agency placed a spy in the Trump campaign or otherwise failed to follow appropriate procedures and protocols,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, and Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.