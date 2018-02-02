FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 6:08 PM / in 2 hours

House Intelligence panel Democrats call memo release 'shameful'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee slammed a controversial memo released by the panel’s Republicans on Friday, calling it a “shameful effort to discredit” the FBI, the Justice Department and a federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“The selective release and politicization of classified information sets a terrible precedent and will do long-term damage to the Intelligence Community and our law enforcement agencies,” they said in a statement.

The Democrats said they hoped to release their own memo responding to the allegations on Feb. 5.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice; Editing by Frances Kerry

