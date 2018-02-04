FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2018 / 3:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

House intelligence panel takes up Democrats' memo on Monday: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Intelligence Committee plans on Monday to consider the Democratic rebuttal to a Republican memo alleging bias at the FBI and Justice Department against President Donald Trump, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The panel, which on Friday released the Republican document, will consider whether to declassify the Democratic memo, which Democrats say will highlight flaws and other shortcomings in the Republican account.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. EST on Monday, one of the sources said.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

