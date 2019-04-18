Top Democrats say Mueller report undercuts Barr claims on Trump obstruction

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The two top Democrats in Congress said on Thursday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report undercuts claims by Attorney General William Barr that President Donald Trump did not obstruct justice in the federal Russia probe.

“The differences are stark between what Attorney General Barr said on obstruction and what Special Counsel (Robert) Mueller said on obstruction,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

“As we continue to review the report, one thing is clear: Attorney General Barr presented a conclusion that the president did not obstruct justice while Mueller’s report appears to undercut that finding,” they said.