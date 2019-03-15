Russia's Deripaska sues U.S. over sanctions: court filing

FILE PHOTO: Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov arrive for the talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska sued the United States on Friday, alleging that it had overstepped its legal bounds in sanctioning his companies and made him the “latest victim” in the ongoing U.S. probe into Moscow’s alleged political interference.

In a legal filing, Deripaska asked the U.S. District Court in Washington to block the U.S. Treasury Department from using the “devastating power” of such economic sanctions that he said were inconsistent with U.S. Constitution.