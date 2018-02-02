FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Politics
February 2, 2018 / 5:14 PM / in 3 hours

Trump reaction to contents of memo: 'A lot of people should be ashamed'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday the contents of a controversial Republican memo tell a disgraceful story and that “a lot of people should be ashamed.”

Trump told reporters during an Oval Office event that he had approved the release of the memo and sent it back to Congress, where it is expected to be released.

“I think it’s terrible, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said when asked about the contents of the memo. “I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on in this country... A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves, and much worse than that.”

Reporting By Steve Holland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.