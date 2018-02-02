Trump reaction to contents of memo: 'A lot of people should be ashamed'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday the contents of a controversial Republican memo tell a disgraceful story and that “a lot of people should be ashamed.”

Trump told reporters during an Oval Office event that he had approved the release of the memo and sent it back to Congress, where it is expected to be released.

“I think it’s terrible, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said when asked about the contents of the memo. “I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on in this country... A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves, and much worse than that.”