Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 8, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump disputes two key points in the written testimony provided by former FBI Director James Comey, a source familiar with Trump's thinking said on Thursday.

Comey testified that Trump asked him to let go of the probe into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and also said that Trump asked for his loyalty. Trump disputes those points, the source said.