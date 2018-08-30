FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 2:32 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Trump presses Supreme Court chief justice for action on dossier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the U.S. Supreme Court chief justice should order the judge in charge of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to question FBI and Justice Department officials about their use of a so-called Russia dossier.

FILE PHOTO: Trees cast shadows outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

In a message on Twitter apparently quoting a Fox News analyst, Trump singled out Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, who is linked to a dossier of allegations of possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia that was compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.

“Ohr told the FBI it (the Fake Dossier) wasn’t true,” Trump said in a series of tweets. “The Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is in charge of the FISA court. He should direct the Presiding Judge ... to hold a hearing, haul all of these people from the DOJ & FBI in there, & if she finds there were crimes committed, and there were, there should be a criminal referral by her.”

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Paul Tait

