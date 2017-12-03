FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump lawyer Dowd says he drafted tweet on Flynn firing: Axios
December 3, 2017 / 3:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump lawyer Dowd says he drafted tweet on Flynn firing: Axios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer took responsibility on Sunday for a tweet about the firing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a central figure in the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

FILE PHOTO: Lawyer John Dowd exits Manhattan Federal Court in New York, U.S. on May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

In an interview with Axios, John Dowd said the tweet was “my mistake” and that he drafted the tweet that raised more questions about whether there had been attempts to obstruct the Russia investigation.

“I‘m out of the tweeting business,” Dowd told Axios. “I did not mean to break news.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

