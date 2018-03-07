Trump says U.S. will counteract any meddling in 2018 election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there was interference by Russia and probably by other countries in the 2016 U.S. election, and the United States would counteract any attempt at meddling in the November 2018 elections.

“Well the Russians had no impact on our votes whatsoever, but certainly there was meddling and probably there was meddling from other countries and maybe other individuals,” Trump said at a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stephan Lofven.

“We’re doing a very very deep study and we’re coming with some ... very strong suggestions on the ‘18 election ... We’ll counteract whatever they do, we’ll counteract it very strongly.”