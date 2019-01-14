House panels discussing subpoena for Trump interpreter: Engel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two congressional committees are considering whether to subpoena President Donald Trump’s interpreter to testify about what was discussed in his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. Representative Eliot Engel said on Monday.

Engel, Democratic chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the panel was working with intelligence committee staff on whether a subpoena should be issued after a Washington Post report that Trump took the interpreter’s notes.

“I would prefer not to do that. We have to see what we can find out. We may have no choice,” Engel told CNN in an interview.