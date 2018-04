WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11, the panel said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

Facebook has come under fire in recent weeks after it was revealed that the personal data of 50 million users of the website fell into the hands of a political consulting firm that worked for U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign.