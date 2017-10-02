FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top House Intelligence Democrat intends to make sample of Russia-bought Facebook ads public
#Technology News
October 2, 2017

Top House Intelligence Democrat intends to make sample of Russia-bought Facebook ads public

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said on Monday he intended to make a “representative sampling” of Facebook Inc political ads believed to have been purchased by Russia available to the public later this month and that he hoped to make them all public eventually.

Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks with reporters about the Committee's Russia investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Representative Adam Schiff confirmed that his committee, which is investigating Russian interference in last year’s presidential election, had received from Facebook more than 3,000 politically divisive ads the social media company found on its network that it said appeared in the months before and after the November 2016 U.S. election.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Dustin Volz; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
