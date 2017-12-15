Attorney General Sessions notes FBI bias charges, defends agency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Friday the Justice Department “will take seriously concerns that have been expressed” about bias within the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but defended the agency against suggestions it was dysfunctional.

“I don’t share the view that the FBI is not functioning at a high level all over the country,” Sessions told a news conference, following a growing chorus of accusations by Republicans, including President Donald Trump, that its agents were letting political bias seep into their investigations.