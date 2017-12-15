FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 8:25 PM / in 43 minutes

Attorney General Sessions notes FBI bias charges, defends agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Friday the Justice Department “will take seriously concerns that have been expressed” about bias within the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but defended the agency against suggestions it was dysfunctional.

“I don’t share the view that the FBI is not functioning at a high level all over the country,” Sessions told a news conference, following a growing chorus of accusations by Republicans, including President Donald Trump, that its agents were letting political bias seep into their investigations.

Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

