FBI cites 'grave concerns' over Republican memo: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. FBI on Wednesday pushed back against any public release of a controversial memo from the House Intelligence Committee, saying it had “grave concerns” about its accuracy and was given little time to review it.

“The FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it. As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy,” the FBI said in a statement.