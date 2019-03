The U.S. Capitol is seen after Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly handed in a long awaited report on his investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election and any potential wrongdoing by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The main conclusions of the report written by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller will be made public when they are delivered to Congress, a senior Justice Department official told reporters.

The Justice Department will deliver a summary of the report’s findings to lawmakers as soon as this weekend, the official said.