Flynn's lawyer says she talked to Trump about case, raising ethical concerns

FILE PHOTO: Former national security adviser Michael Flynn exits a vehicle as he arrives for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn told a federal judge on Tuesday that she had raised the case with the president but asked him not to issue a pardon.

“I spoke one time to the president about this case to inform him of the general status” of the litigation,” Flynn’s defense counsel, Sidney Powell, told a court hearing regarding Flynn’s criminal case. “I never discussed this case with the president until recently, when I asked him not to issue a pardon.”

