FILE PHOTO: Former national security adviser Michael Flynn exits a vehicle as he arrives for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is dropping the criminal case against Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing a court filing.

The report came shortly after a lead career prosecutor abruptly withdrew from the criminal case, following a growing campaign by Trump’s allies to have the case against him dropped.