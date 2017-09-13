Former Trump adviser Flynn's son being probed over Russia: NBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The son of U.S. President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn is being investigated as part of the ongoing federal probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Citing four current and former U.S. officials, NBC said it was unclear when the probe into Michael Flynn Jr. began. But is said it was at least partly focused on his work for the lobbying firm run by his father, already a known subject of the U.S. probe that is also examining any potential collusion by Trump’s campaign.

The younger Flynn has denied any collusion with Russia, according to NBC. Lawyers for both men declined to comment to NBC.