FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Trump adviser Flynn's son being probed over Russia: NBC
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 13, 2017 / 5:03 PM / a month ago

Former Trump adviser Flynn's son being probed over Russia: NBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The son of U.S. President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn is being investigated as part of the ongoing federal probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Citing four current and former U.S. officials, NBC said it was unclear when the probe into Michael Flynn Jr. began. But is said it was at least partly focused on his work for the lobbying firm run by his father, already a known subject of the U.S. probe that is also examining any potential collusion by Trump’s campaign.

The younger Flynn has denied any collusion with Russia, according to NBC. Lawyers for both men declined to comment to NBC.

Writing by Susan Heavey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.