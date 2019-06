Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn passes by members of the media as he departs after his sentencing was delayed at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn has hired Sidney Powell, a fierce critic of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, as his new attorney, Powell’s office said in a statement.

“Attorney Powell is honored to represent General Flynn and he will continue to cooperate with the government in all matters,” the statement said.