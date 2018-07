TOKYO (Reuters) - Michael Flynn, former National Security Adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, is eager to get past his current legal ordeal and proceed to sentencing, Flynn’s lawyer, Robert Kelner, told a judge on Tuesday.

Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn arrives for a status hearing related to his guilty plea on charges that he made false statements in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday’s court appearance by Flynn was his first since December when he pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States at the time.