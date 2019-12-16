Judge rejects claims by Trump ex-adviser Flynn of FBI misconduct

FILE PHOTO: Former national security adviser Michael Flynn exits a vehicle as he arrives for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday flatly rejected a last-ditch effort by President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn to get criminal charges against him dropped based on his accusations of misconduct by prosecutors and the FBI.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Jan. 28, concluding that Flynn had failed to prove a “single” violation by the prosecution of withholding evidence that could exonerate him.