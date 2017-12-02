Trump, asked about Flynn plea, says 'absolutely no collusion'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, in his first comment on a guilty plea by his first national security adviser Michael Flynn to lying to the FBI, said on Saturday there was “absolutely no collusion” between his campaign and Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., before his departure to New York, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Trump made his comment to reporters as he departed the White House.

Flynn, as part of his plea on Friday, agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign.