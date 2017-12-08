U.S. judge presiding over Michael Flynn criminal case is recused: court

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia judge presiding over the criminal case for President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has been recused from handling the case, a court spokeswoman said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a plea hearing at U.S. District Court, where he’s expected to plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

According to a court filing, U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras, who presided over a Dec. 1 hearing where Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia, will no longer handle the case.

Now, Flynn’s sentencing will be overseen by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan.

Court spokeswoman Lisa Klem did not say why Contreras was recused, and added that the case was randomly reassigned.