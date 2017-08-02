FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia may impose counter-measures on U.S. after new sanctions: foreign ministry
August 2, 2017 / 7:39 PM / a day ago

Russia may impose counter-measures on U.S. after new sanctions: foreign ministry

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia may impose counter-measures on the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a new round of economic sanctions on Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The new U.S. penalties were short-sighted and risked harming global stability, it said in a statement on its website.

"It's high time to realize that threats and attempts to exert pressure on Russia will not make it change its course or sacrifice its national interests," the statement read.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Louise Ireland

