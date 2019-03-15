Mueller says former Trump campaign aide still aiding probes

FILE PHOTO: Rick Gates, former campaign aide to U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after a bond hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Friday asked a court to delay sentencing for U.S. President Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, given his continued cooperation into multiple probes.

“Gates continues to cooperate with respect to several ongoing investigations, and accordingly the parties do not believe it is appropriate to commence the sentencing process at this time,” Mueller’s team said in a court filing.