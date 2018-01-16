FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 7:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. judge lifts home confinement on Manafort associate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday lifted home confinement imposed on Richard Gates, an associate of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort who faces charges related to the special counsel’s probe of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Gates had been confined to his home while awaiting trial since he and Manafort were charged with money laundering, conspiracy against the United States and other counts as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Gates and Manafort have pleaded not guilty.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

