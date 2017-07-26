German official warns U.S. not to use sanctions for industrial policy

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany warned on Wednesday it would be unacceptable for the United States to use possible sanctions against Russia as a tool of industrial policy and called for close coordination of proposed sanctions between Europe and Washington.

U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of slapping extra sanctions on North Korea and Russia, which stands accused of meddling in the 2016 election campaign in support of the candidacy of U.S. President Donald Trump.

A German foreign ministry spokesman said Berlin wanted to work with the U.S. on the sanctions, which he said would not necessarily be adopted, but "could not accept" the practice of carrying out industrial policy under the guise of sanctions.