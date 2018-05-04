FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 6:17 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Stormy Daniels payment did not violate campaign laws: Trump lawyer Giuliani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said on Friday a $130,000 payment another Trump lawyer made to silence adult-film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election did not violate campaign laws, saying it would have been made even if Trump were not running.

FILE PHOTO: Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, arrives at ABC studios to appear on The View talk show in New York City, New York, U.S. April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

“The payment was made to resolve a personal and false allegation in order to protect the president’s family,” Giuliani said in a statement. “It would have been done in any event, whether he was a candidate or not.”

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

