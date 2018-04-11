FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 4:51 PM / in 4 hours

U.S. Senate Judiciary chairman seeks vote on special counsel bill - CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee wants the panel to vote as soon as Thursday on a bipartisan bill aimed at protecting the U.S. Special Counsel investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with President Donald Trump’s campaign, CNN reported.

Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley (R-IA) prepares for a hearing about legislative proposals to improve school safety in the wake of the mass shooting at the high school in Parkland, Florida, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Chairman Chuck Grassley, one of Trump’s fellow Republicans, told CNN the vote could get pushed back to next week, a CNN reporter said on Twitter. The bill combines two separate bipartisan measures introduced last year to protect the special counsel, Robert Mueller, and his probe.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

