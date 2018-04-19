FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 9:23 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Former New York Mayor Giuliani to join Trump legal team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a one-time federal prosecutor, is joining President Donald Trump’s personal legal team, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said in a statement on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to members of the media as he attends the funeral service for U.S. evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Keane

“Rudy is great. He has been my friend for a long time and wants to get this matter quickly resolved for the good of the country,” Sekulow quoted Trump as saying.

Giuliani was one of three attorneys Sekulow said were being added to the legal team that is dealing with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe for the president.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

