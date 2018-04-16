Sean Hannity says he never retained Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

(Reuters) - Fox News television host Sean Hannity said in a statement Monday that he has never retained U.S. President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

FILE PHOTO: Conservative TV and radio personality Sean Hannity gestures during remarks during the opening day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

“Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter,” Hannity said in an e-mailed statement provided to Reuters. “I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective. I assumed those conversations were confidential, but to be absolutely clear they never involved any matter between me and a third party.”

At a hearing in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, a judge ordered a lawyer for Cohen to disclose that Hannity is a client of Cohen.