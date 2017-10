WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI had said it will comply with the U.S. House of Representatives’ document request regarding a dossier containing allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump by next week, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) participates in an onstage interview about tax policy with Thomson Reuters Editor in Chief Stephen Adler in Washington, U.S. October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“They have informed us that they will comply with our document request,” Ryan told reporters, referring to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.