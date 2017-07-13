FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Grassley to ask Trump Jr to testify to Senate panel: CNN
July 13, 2017 / 3:17 PM / a month ago

Republican Grassley to ask Trump Jr to testify to Senate panel: CNN

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio U.S. July 19, 2016.Mario Anzuoni/File photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, a Republican, planned to send a letter on Thursday to Donald Trump Jr to ask him to testify before his committee in a public session, CNN reported.

Trump Jr, son of Republican President Donald Trump, disclosed this week that he had a meeting with a Russia lawyer who sought to provide damaging information on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Editing by Franklin Paul

