Republican Grassley to ask Trump Jr to testify to Senate panel: CNN

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio U.S. July 19, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, a Republican, planned to send a letter on Thursday to Donald Trump Jr to ask him to testify before his committee in a public session, CNN reported.

Trump Jr, son of Republican President Donald Trump, disclosed this week that he had a meeting with a Russia lawyer who sought to provide damaging information on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.