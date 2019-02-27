Cohen says is aware of other possible illegal acts involving Trump

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives to testify before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen told lawmakers on Wednesday he was aware of other possible illegal acts involving Trump that he could not discuss because they were under investigation.

Cohen, Trump’s onetime “fixer,” was asked at a congressional hearing if he was aware of other wrongdoing or illegal acts regarding Trump that had not been discussed before the panel. “Yes and again those are part of the investigation that is currently being looked at by the Southern District of New York,” Cohen replied.