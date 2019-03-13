Ex-Trump aide Manafort charged with mortgage fraud in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s former presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been indicted on 16 new charges in New York including residential mortgage fraud, state prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Less than an hour after Manafort was sentenced on federal conspiracy charges in Washington, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced that the new charges were filed in state Supreme Court last Thursday.

In the year-long fraud scheme, Manafort and others falsified business records to illegally obtain millions of dollars, Vance said in a statement

“No one is beyond the law in New York,” he said.