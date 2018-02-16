Indicted Russian businessman says not upset by election meddling charges: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian businessman Evgeny Prigozhin said on Friday he was not upset about his indictment for alleged election meddling in United States, RIA news agency reported.

“The Americans are very emotional people, they see what they want to see. I have great respect for them. I am not at all upset that I am on this list. If they want to see the devil, let them,” RIA quoted Prigozhin as saying.

A U.S. federal grand jury earlier on Friday indicted Prigozhin and 12 other Russian nationals accused of interfering with U.S. elections and political processes.