White House: no sign of collusion in campaign aides' indictments

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The indictments of two former Trump campaign aides on Monday have nothing to do with President Donald Trump or his campaign and show no evidence of collusion between the campaign and Russia, a White House spokeswoman said.

“Today’s announcement has nothing to do with the president, has nothing to do with the president’s campaign or campaign activity,” spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a news briefing. “We’ve been saying from day one there’s no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, and nothing in the indictment today changes that at all,” she added.