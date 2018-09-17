Trump directs FBI to declassify information related to Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has directed the FBI to immediately declassify additional information related to the investigation into possible election meddling by Russia, the White House said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds an Oval Office meeting on preparations for hurricane Florence at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

He has also directed the Justice Department to publicly release text messages relating to the Russia investigation without redaction from former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, as well as other former and current Justice Department officials, including recently fired FBI agent Peter Strzok who has come under fire for sending texts disparaging Trump as a presidential candidate.