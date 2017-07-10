FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate intelligence panel wants to speak to Donald Trump Jr. - NBC
July 10, 2017 / 8:09 PM / in a month

U.S. Senate intelligence panel wants to speak to Donald Trump Jr. - NBC

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee wants to speak with Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's eldest son, about a meeting he held with a Russian lawyer during his father's campaign, NBC News reported on Monday, citing a committee source.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted earlier on Monday that he would be "Happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know." Trump Jr. has said he agreed to meet the lawyer, whom the New York Times described as having links to the Kremlin, after being promised damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Writing by Eric Beech

