Trump lawyer: any Mueller-Trump interview to be limited - Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that any interview of Trump by the special counsel investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election would be limited in scope and length, a Washington Post reporter said on Twitter.

FILE PHOTO: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to members of the media as he attends the funeral service for U.S. evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Keane

“Some people have talked about a possible 12-hour interview. If it happens, that’s not going to happen, I’ll tell you that. It’d be, max, two to three hours around a narrow set of questions,” Giuliani, a former New York mayor who backed Trump in his presidential campaign said, according to the reporter’s Twitter post.

Separately, Giuliani told Bloomberg News that Trump’s legal team “would be inclined” to allow Special Counsel Robert Mueller to interview the president. “We would be inclined to do it,” Giuliani said, according to Bloomberg.

However, he said if Mueller had already decided to believe former FBI Director James Comey’s account of events, “then we would just be leading him into the lion’s den,” Bloomberg reported. A year ago Trump fired Comey, who has since written a book critical of the president’s conduct.

Trump has publicly wavered on whether he would sit down with Mueller’s investigators, who are looking into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow.

Both Trump and Moscow deny any wrongdoing, and the president has called the investigation a political witch hunt.

A spokeswoman for the White House did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment, and a spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment.

Mueller has charged 22 people and entities to date, including Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates. [nL1N1S8027]