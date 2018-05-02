FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 6:03 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Trump lawyer says Mueller interview of Trump to be limited: tweet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rudy Giuliani, U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer, said on Wednesday that any interview of Trump by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller for a probe into alleged meddling by Russia in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign would be limited in scope and length.

FILE PHOTO: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to members of the media as he attends the funeral service for U.S. evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Keane

“Some people have talked about a possible 12-hour interview. If it happens, that’s not going to happen, I’ll tell you that. It’d be, max, two to three hours around a narrow set of questions,” Giuliani said, according to a tweet written by a Washington Post reporter.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

