June 15, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge sends Manafort to jail pending trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday revoked bail conditions for Paul Manafort, a move that will force U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman to spend his time in a jail cell awaiting his criminal trial.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S. June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman made the decision after prosecutors working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election, alleged that Manafort and one of his associates had tried to tamper with witnesses in the case.

Since Manafort was first indicted last October, he has remained on home confinement, required to wear an electronic-monitoring device. His trial is scheduled for September. His trial on related charges in Virginia is set for July.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham and Lisa Lambert

