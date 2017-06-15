FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Homeland Secretary Johnson to testify in Russia probe: House intel panel
June 15, 2017

Ex-Homeland Secretary Johnson to testify in Russia probe: House intel panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson exits an elevator at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 16, 2016.Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson will testify next Wednesday before the intelligence committee in the House of Representatives as part of its probe of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, the panel said on Thursday.

The committee said in a statement that Johnson would appear in an open session beginning at 10 a.m. ET on June 21 to answer questions related to the active measures Russia took to affect the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential vote.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

