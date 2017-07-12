FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Senate Judiciary committee wants Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2017 / 7:40 PM / a month ago

Senate Judiciary committee wants Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. stands onstage with his father Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump after Trump's debate against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, U.S. September 26, 2016.Brian Snyder/File Photo

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Tuesday she wanted Donald Trump Jr. to testify before the panel, in a public setting, as soon as possible.

The committee is one of several investigating the Trump campaign, Russia and the 2016 U.S. election.

Separately, its chairman, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, said at a hearing on Tuesday he had sent more than two dozen letters seeking information, placed holds on nominations in the Senate to press for that information and had been meeting with staff from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.