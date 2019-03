FILE PHOTO: Robert Mueller, as FBI director, listens at the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee at an oversight hearing about the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has been told to expect notification by 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report has been delivered to Attorney General William Barr, according to media reports.

Mueller had been investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and if the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow, allegations that Russia and Trump denies.