September 17, 2018 / 11:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Justice Department says working to comply with Trump request on Russia documents

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is working to comply with a newly issued order by President Donald Trump to declassify and release records connected to the investigation into whether Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

“When the President issues such an order, it triggers a declassification review process that is conducted by various agencies within the intelligence community, in conjunction with the White House Counsel, to seek to ensure the safety of America’s national security interests,” a spokesman for the Justice Department said.

“The Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are already working with the Director of National Intelligence to comply with the President’s order,” the spokesman added.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch

