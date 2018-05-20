FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 20, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Justice Department asks watchdog to check for political motivations in FBI Russia probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department asked its inspector general to expand a review of the National Security Agency’s surveillance application process to determine if political motivations affected the FBI’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, an agency spokeswoman said on Sunday.

The department asked the watchdog to consult with a federal prosecutor if the expanded FISA review finds evidence of potential criminal misconduct in how the FBI investigated people suspected of colluding with Russian agents, said Sarah Isgur Flores, the spokeswoman.

President Donald Trump demanded on Twitter on Sunday that the Justice Department look into whether his 2016 presidential campaign was infiltrated or surveilled by the agency or the FBI under the Obama administration.

Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler

