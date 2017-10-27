FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: Possible new U.S. sanctions against Russia cause for concern
October 27, 2017

Kremlin: Possible new U.S. sanctions against Russia cause for concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Possible new U.S. sanctions against Russia are a cause for concern and a reflection of Washington’s unfriendly and even hostile attitude towards Moscow, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it had belatedly begun informing Congress and others about groups associated with the Russian intelligence and defense sectors as required under a 2017 law tightening sanctions on Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a conference call with reporters, also said that a Twitter ban on adverts from Russian media was motivated by deep prejudice against Russia which he said set a worrying precedent for treatment of the Russian media.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

